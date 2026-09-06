MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 95-year-old man last seen in the Flagami neighborhood.

Authorities said that Rolando Ferrer was last seen on Northwest Seventh Street at 6 a.m on Saturday.

Ferrer stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has white and black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a white fedora hat at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Marrero or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603 -6300.

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