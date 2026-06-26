MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 90-year-old man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau, 90-year-old Yverne Jean was last seen in a vehicle along the 10300 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Jean stands 5 feet, 5 inches tallk, weighs around 150 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt with blue pants and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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