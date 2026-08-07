NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Duraton Demosthene was last seen along the 200 block of Northwest 100th Street, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Demosthene stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a multi-colored striped shirt, dark colored pants and a green hat with the word “Continental.”

Detectives said Demosthene not made contact with family and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Demosthene’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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