MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 78-year-old Jorge C. Teteceiro was last seen at an assisted living facility on Northwest 11th Street Road, at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Teteceiro stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 182 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white sweater and brown pants at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective A. Martinez, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-630-6300.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.