SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Velez was last seen along the 13900 block of Southwest 281st Terrace, at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said Velez, 73, has not made contact with her family or friends and may be in need of services.

Velez stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink floral shirt, black knee-length
leggings, and pink sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Velez’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin, at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3249 (desk), email u307338@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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