MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are on the lookout for a missing 72-year-old man.

Detectives said Jose Flexas was last seen at 1450 Southwest Sixth Street in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Saturday.

Flexas stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange long sleeve shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Flexas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

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