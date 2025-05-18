NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the publioc’s help in their search for a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Lucianie Lucien was last seen along the 10600 Block of Northwest Second Avenue, at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Lucien stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Detectives said she has not contacted family and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information about Lucien’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300, 305-715-3257 or u308129@mdso.com.

