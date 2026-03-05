MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities say 69-year-old Roberto Echevarria was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Wednesday.

Echevarria stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has a gray afro and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket and a U.S. Army hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Solano or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, or SU@Miami-Police.org.

