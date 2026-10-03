MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from the City of Miami.

According to the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, 62-year-old Frank Shaw was last seen at 4112 NW 18th Avenue at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Shaw stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs around 165 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

According to officials, he was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on Shaw’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300

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