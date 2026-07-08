MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 62-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, Paul Foglia was last seen Tuesday in an unspecified part of the Flagami area.

Foglia stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jean shorts and gray sneakers.

Detectives said Fogli was in a black wheelchair at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact Miami Police Detective A. Martinez, or any on-duty detective of the Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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