MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from a nursing home in Miami Springs.

According to Miami Springs Police, 61-year-old Jorge Pablo Virgil was last seen at Fair Havens Center, located at 201 Curtiss Parkway, at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

At 5:18 a.m., investigators said, he was captured on a Flock Safety camera walking northbound on the Curtiss Parkway circle.

Virgil stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, navy-blue pants and black shoes, and was carrying a black shopping bag at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Virgil suffers from schizophrenia and paranoia.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Miami Springs Police at 305-632-6330 or 305-888-9711.

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