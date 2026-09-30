SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the pulic’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Angel Luis Marquez was last seen along the 8900 block of North Kendall Drive, at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Marquez stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has short and curly black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue Lilo and Stitch Disney shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities said Marquez has gone missing before, and he may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Marquez’s whereabouts to contact Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300, 305-715-3292, or u309125@mdso.com, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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