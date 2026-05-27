NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Daphne Ellington was last seen on May 10 leaving the 6800 block of Northwest 18th Avenue.

Ellington stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and orange hair and was wearing a short gray dress at at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3249 (Desk),

email u307338@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.