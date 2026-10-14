NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Deputies said 31-year-old Paul Simmons was last seen on Aug. 27 from the 1500 block of Northwest 71st Street.

Simmons stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing black shirt and beige pants when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts should contact Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email u307222@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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