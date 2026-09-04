NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sixteen-year-old Antiannah McKinzy was last seen off Northwest 69th Street on August 24.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Detectives said she has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with red letters and blue pants.

Anyone with information on McKinzy’s whereabouts should contact Deputy D. Guzman, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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