MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teenager from Miami.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Abdul Azeem Olawale was last seen in the area of Overtown on Feb. 17.

Olawale stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall. He and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Death Row” on the back, light blue shorts, a lime green shirt, high ankle socks, and a gray Nike backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call City of Miami Police’s Special Victim Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

