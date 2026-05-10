MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kamiya Richardson.

According to officials, she was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 1000 block of Northeast 167th Street in Miami.

Richardson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with unknown white lettering on it and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911 or Miami-Dade School Police at (305) 757-7708.

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