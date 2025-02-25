OFF KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Search crews have found the missing diver off Key Biscayne.

7Skyforce captured two divers from Miami-Dade Fire Boat 73 looking for the missing man in the area of Neptune Reef.

The search crew found a seat cushion with a spear gun and then shortly after found the diver and brought him to the boat.

7News cameras captured crews working on the man. His condition is unclear.

Miami-Dade air rescue has also been called to the scene.

