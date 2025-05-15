MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a local seafood restaurant is seeking the public’s help in finding a grumpy person who was seen causing trouble for a server who already had their hands full.

The food fiasco was captured on camera at Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market on Mother’s Day.

Owner Luis Garcia said the incident happened out of the blue. A man entered the restaurant and started acting strangely.

“I was shocked, saddened, upset, angry,” he said.

Surveillance video shows an angry man leaving the beloved Miami restaurant and while on his way out, he knocks over a server’s tray that was full of food.

“Seen a lot of things, but I’ve never seen that before,” said Garcia.

He said the man walked into the restaurant, blowing through a line of people and the hostess, and sat himself down at a table. A manager approached him, and things went south.

“He just wasn’t making a lot of sense and he was very irate, very angry, saying a lot of bad words,” said Garcia.

When the staff asked the man to leave, things got even worse.

Video shows the man following the manager around the restaurant and yelling at him as the manager called the police.

“Could have gone south quickly. My guys were aware of it quickly and got him out. I was proud of them,” said Garcia.

Garcia firmly believes the man was going through a mental episode.

“Mother’s Day is a tough day for some people,” he said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police are now looking for the man, possibly in connection with other crimes on that same day.

“We’ve got to find him and get him some help,” said Garcia.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

