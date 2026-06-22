MIAMI (WSVN) - Fresh off the adrenaline from eliminating Haiti’s chances of reaching the knockout stage, Brazilian fans are riding high on finishing group play strong against Scotland at Miami Stadium, Wednesday.

While Scotland’s Tartan Army braved the intense South Florida heat to serenade Miami on their march to loanDepot Park for a Marlins game, Brazilian fans opted for special pre-game rituals days before the two countries meet on the pitch.

A sea of green and yellow flooded a Wynwood restaurant, with Brazilians waving flags and playing Latin beats inside.

“Go Brazil!” a group of young fans said.

After Friday’s dominant 3-0 win over Haiti, Brazilian fans flocked to South Florida, with hundreds enjoying tropical conditions on the beach and many making their way to sports bars and restaurants across Miami.

No matter their age, every Brazilian fan remained highly confident their fellow countrymen will go all the way in the tournament.

“Brazil is gonna win the World Cup,” said Brazilian fan Tinah Macedo.

“Brazil’s going to win,” said a young fan.

Some Brazilian fans said the electric atmosphere for soccer in South Florida reminds them of their home country.

“The energy, the happiness, the Latin culture so I feel much like home,” said a Brazilian fan.

In the days leading up to Brazil’s game, some fans have specific rituals they enjoy.

7News cameras captured a group, including one fan in a costume riding a dinosaur, dancing to get hyped up.

One fan played Brazilian beats on his drum at a Wynwood sports bar to elevate the excitement with fans.

“This is called surdo, it’s the bass,” said the Brazilian drummer.

The musician said this was his 11th World Cup. It’s also his second with his trusty drum in hand, which he believes is a good luck charm for his team.

“Like we say in Brazil, the team that wins will keep winning. We don’t change so I keep bringing this all the time and it has brought two World Cup titles,” he said.

Other members of the fandom spent part of their Monday enjoying traditional Brazilian dishes.

“We’re serving our torresmo in Portuguese, but in English it’s our crispy pork belly,” said a bar employee.

Whether they’re dancing to music or getting a taste of home, those who were lucky enough to snag tickets to Wednesday’s game said the pain on their pockets is more than worth it for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m really poor right now because we bought the tickets and it’s really expensive,” said Nicolas Schettine, who traveled from Brazil to see the game.

Schettine said it’s best to just focus on living in the moment instead of getting caught up on the price.

“We’re just forgetting about it, you know, we’re just hanging out, drink some beer, enjoy some [of the] Brazilian mood here in Miami,” said Schettine.

The Brazil-Scotland match is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.