School community pays tribute to teen shot outside Liberty City apartments

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken school community came together to pay tribute to a teenage boy who was gunned down near his apartment in the Liberty City neighborhood.

Family members, friends and teammates of 16-year-old Master Nalton Johnson Jr. gathered Tuesday night in the gym of Miami Jackson Senior High School, where the victim is a sophomore and basketball player.

“We know he’s here. Like, you can’t say goodbye without knowing it for sure so, if he’s not here physically in school with us, he’s here mentally,” said Matthew Santiago, a friend of the victim. “We know he got us.”

The strong show of support was held during the school’s junior varsity and varsity basketball games, four days after Johnson was shot.

“We put this where we put, ‘Let’s go, Generals,’ and we spelled out his name, ‘Nalton,'” said Santiago.

Johnson’s friends described him as a positive, upbeat person.

“Wow, why him? He was so into school and he was really cool with people, so it was like, why him?” said Santiago.

“Every time he was around, it was always like smiles, and it was never him trying to bring you down,” said Ana Victoria Cayasso. “He had a lot of respect for people.”

Friends of the victim shared video with 7News of the teen on his bicycle recorded Friday afternoon, just hours before he was shot.

Friends said Johnson was riding his bicycle on his way home at around 10:30 p.m., when someone opened fire near the intersection of Northwest 64th Street and 20th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“I live close to him. I heard the gunshot. I wasn’t sure who it was,” said Santiago. “I wake up in the morning, and I had my Instagram blowing up, with them sending me videos of him on the news and stuff, saying that our friend just got shot.”

Doctors at Jackson Memorial Hospital believe the damage Johnson suffered as a result of the shooting is so severe that he will likely not regain consciousness. They pronounced him brain dead earlier this week.

Tuesday morning, it was a somber scene at Miami Jackson Senior High. Johnson’s classmates were greeted by a message from Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

“Last Friday night, in a very deep and tragic way impacted one of our Jackson Generals,” said Carvalho. “I want to express to all of you that we are in this together.”

As of Tuesday night, Johnson remains on life support, as Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives search for his shooter.

“Everybody was crying today. Today wasn’t a normal day. Today didn’t feel how it usually feels,” said a classmate.

Friends described Nalton as a good student, active in the Junior ROTC program, as well as a member of the school’s junior varsity basketball team.

Cayasso said the shooting is particularly hard for the entire community because Johnson’s mother works at the school.

“I know his mom is going to hold strong for him, and I know it’s probably not a good time, like, for her,” said Cayasso, “but I know she got this, and I’m sending all my prayers to them.”

“Pray for him, you know, tonight. Like, if y’all are out there, pray for him,” said Santiago.

Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding Johnson’s shooting, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

