Police open homicide investigation into Liberty City shooting as teen declared brain dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - Though doctors believe a teen who was shot outside an apartment complex in a Liberty City neighborhood will not regain consciousness, he remains on life support, as his mother continues a bedside vigil.

Police are already treating the shooting as a homicide, as 16-year-old Master Nalton Johnson, Jr. remains on life support at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Johnson, Jr. was shot outside the Lincoln Fields Apartments in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 20th Avenue on Friday night.

According to police, Johnson was shot in the head in what they described as a drive-by.

Witnesses saw Johnson and some friends heading home to his family’s apartment when someone opened fire and shot him in the head.

Johnson was a student at Miami Jackson Senior High School, where word of the shooting spread to his classmates.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho visited the school along with grief counselors Tuesday morning to speak to the students regarding Johnson’s shooting.

“All the promise robbed,” Carvalho said.

Carvalho joined Johnson’s mother at her bedside vigil, where she holds out hope for a miracle.

Miami-Dade Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting and figuring out the identity of the perpetrator behind it.

If you have any information regarding Johnson’s shooting, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

