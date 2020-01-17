Teen on life support after shooting at Liberty City apartments

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy who was shot at an apartment complex in the Liberty City neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade in currently on life support, police said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed on Saturday that 16-year-old Master Nalton Johnson Jr. remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital and said his medical prognosis is terminal.

Earlier reports said the teen had succumbed to his injuries, but that was not the case.

Investigators said the teen was shot at the Lincoln Fields Apartments , in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 20th Avenue, Friday night.

Police and fire rescue units responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains on a life support system.

A family friend on the scene told 7News that she saw a group of teenagers walking through the neighborhood just before the incident. Not long after, she said, she heard three to five gunshots.

7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling the victim, who was on a stretcher, inside of the hospital.

Saturday afternoon, a growing memorial comprised of stuffed animals, flowers and a football helmet lay near the spot where Johnson was shot.

Police have not provided any details about a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

An earlier edition of this story stated Johnson had died from his injuries. We apologize for the mistake.

