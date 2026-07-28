NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army organization gave away back-to-school supplies in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The drive-thru distribution took place Tuesday morning at the Center of Hope at Northwest 38th Street.

Volunteers distributed thousands of backpacks filled with essential items and a gift card to prepare students across Miami-Dade County.

“It’s very important for children to have the right tools to start the school year, to know that they have the confidence and having the things that they need to learn and things they need to have a good successful year.” said Salvation Army Miami Commander Major Rebecca Hogg.

Organizers highlighted the importance of the giveaways amid the rising prices on school supplies.

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