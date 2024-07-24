MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-car crash on State Road 826 North has caused major delays on the highway near the Okeechobee Road exit.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning near Northwest 74th Street, resulting in a left main line blockage and express lane closures as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Around 7 a.m., the roads have been reopened, but traffic is still evident on the highway.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce captured the aftermath, showing emergency vehicles attending to at least four cars involved in the crash. Two ambulances were also at the scene but it is unclear if anyone was injured due to this crash.

As a result, traffic continues to back up to 103rd Street, impacting the morning commute for many drivers.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted for more information.

