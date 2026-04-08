MIAMI (WSVN) - An iconic Miami hotel is set to be demolished this weekend, and officials said residents and visitors in the area need to be aware of road closures and an exclusion zone that will be in place to ensure it goes off as scheduled and everyone stays safe.

Organizers said Sunday’s implosion of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Brickell Key has been one year in the making, and they listed everything people need to now beforehand.

There will an exclusion zone within 800 feet of the building that will go into effect at 7:30 a.m. That includes buildings such as St. Louis Condos, Brickell Key One, Isola and the Brickell Key Centre.

Officials said anyone who is in that area needs to stay indoors until the dust subsides.

“They hired enough off-duty officers, so that we cover each and every intersection that’s in the area,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. “So officers will be present to make sure that, number one, everybody is safe, and number two, that nobody is coming in that shouldn’t be in the demolition zone.”

There’s no evacuation needed, but those who want to leave must do so before 7 a.m. on Sunday, as traffic coming onto the island will be closed.

It is expected that traffic will reopen by 1:30 p.m..

This has been described as the largest implosion event in Miami in more than a decade.

Organizers said only two things could delay Sunday’s implosion: lightning or if there are still people in the exclusion zone.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.