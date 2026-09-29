PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - As costs continue to rise nationwide, a South Florida charity has faced increased pressure, affecting its recipients.

Feeding South Florida hosted a group of donors and potential donors on Tuesday to say that while the number of recipients has increased, so have costs.

CEO Paco Velez said the organization has seen a nearly 29% increase in recipient registrations since 2024. Currently, 1.8 million people are getting help from Feeding South Florida because of economic pressures and repeated government shutdowns in the past year.

“Because they struggle to put food on the table,” said Velez.

Officials at Feeding South Florida said the number of people in need has continued to rise because of economic pressures.

“The cost of diesel impacts everything that we do in this country. In order to produce something, in order to process something, to get it to your store, to get it to your home, it’s going to take diesel fuel,” said Velez.

One of those recipients is Cameron Gwynn. He told 7News the increased prices have left him concerned because, aside from the food pantry, only a major store and gas stations are his daily sources of food.

“There’s a lot of good food there, but prices are just creeping up so high it feels almost impossible to catch up,” he said. “Some people struggle from limitations outside of their own capabilities and sometimes, ‘Life be lifeing’ as my friends be saying.”

Gwynn said he has reached out to the organization to provide him with food while he undergoes substance abuse recovery.

As for the Tuesday meeting, the organization is gearing up for more economic hardship. From increased prices for farmers to families across the area losing their SNAP benefits.

“It’s making it more difficult for us to put food on the tables for families, and it’s making it more difficult for families to put food on their own table,” said Velez. “And we are working with people today, the donors and the prospective donors, to let them know, ‘Here’s what’s happening now, here’s the outlook, and here’s how you can get involved and help us meet that need.'”

Starting in late 2027, the state of Florida will face higher SNAP benefit administrative costs because federal law deemed its error rate too high. This, too, is factored into the organization’s outlook.

While the organization continues looking for ways to keep helping those in need, Gwynn said he’s thankful for the help.

“We’re all humans, we’re all people, and just because we have different economic status, we don’t deserve more or less respect. We are all on the same level,” he said.

Feeding South Florida officials said that anyone can donate, regardless of economic status. To donate, click here.

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