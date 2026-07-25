SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby goat that was saved from a scary situation after it was once marked for sacrifice is now rescued and rehomed.

The goat was found during a police investigation into a South Florida rapper accused of fraud, and police made a disturbing discovery in his home

A name representing the goat’s bravery, Valor, was given to the goat after investigators found him. He was inside the South Florida rapper’s home in a small cardboard box with orange paint around his neck, which investigators said was marked for Santería sacrifice.

After Valor’s discovery, he was taken to Felix Varela High School’s Veterinary Academy, where high school students cared for the goat.

“When he got here, he was really scared. We got him in the stall with hay, water, and he ate some food,” said student Jessica Srancesca.

Now, Valor is in his new loving and permanent home, running free on a horse farm in Ocala.

The man, who detectives said is responsible, goes by the name “Big Dracula,” but his legal name used in court is Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz.

According to investigators, Lesteiro-Diaz put his alleged crimes on full display: rapping about scamming people and flashing stacks of cash.

The 26-year-old faced a judge on Friday for a slew of charges, including possession of a controlled substance, money laundering, organized scheme to defraud, unlawful possession of identification, and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

“You’ve been charged with 5 counts,” said Judge Ariel Rodriguez.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Lesteiro-Diaz after raiding his home on Southwest 43rd Avenue.

A neighbor’s camera captured the City of Miami Police Special Investigation Section and the FBI Violent Gang Task Force present on the scene.

Investigators said it was the rapper’s own social media that tipped them off.

According to the arrest report, some of his lyrics include “I called you from a Bank of America number…that means I’ma boof a plot,” which detectives said, “In English that means I’m going to take your money. I’m going to access your bank account, and you’re giving me your code.”

Lesteiro-Diaz flaunted victim information in one video, detectives say.

Investigators also reported finding two decapitated chickens behind the home, which led them to “a room full of Cuban santeria/voodoo witchcraft” where the baby goat, Valor, was.

Judge Rodriguez found probable cause and set Lesteiro-Diaz’s bond at $30,000, including $10,000 on the armed controlled substance charge and $5,000 on each of the remaining four charges.

“What I do is for count one I will make it $10,000, and the rest will be $5,000,” said Judge Rodriguez.

The rapper will not be able to be released unless he proves his money is coming from non-illegal activity.

Miami Animal Rescue is currently asking for the public’s assistance in donations for the baby goat, Valor.

To donate to Miami Animal Rescue, click here.

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