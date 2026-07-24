SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old Miami man has been arrested after investigators said videos showed him promoting bank fraud while displaying cash, firearms and victims’ personal information.

Investigators identified the suspect as Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz, who performs under the aliases “Drakula” and “YungLazz.” Authorities said they began investigating after reviewing videos in which he allegedly described bank “spoofing” schemes while showing what appeared to be victims’ personally identifiable information on a laptop, stacks of cash and firearms.

According to the arrest report, investigators observed multiple videos in June and July in which Lesteiro-Diaz allegedly explained how fraudulent bank spoofing and account takeover schemes work.

In one livestream, authorities said he displayed a Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine, cash, suspected promethazine and a laptop screen containing victims’ personal information.

On Thursday, members of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the City of Miami Police Special Investigations Section and the FBI executed a search warrant at his Southwest Miami-Dade home.

During the search, investigators said they recovered a Glock 21 with an extended magazine, ammunition, multiple identification documents, suspected promethazine, suspected cannabis, a call center headset, cash and other items they believe were connected to the alleged fraud operation.

Investigators also reported finding two decapitated chickens behind the home and a live baby goat with orange paint marked around its neck near a room containing Santería-related materials.

Authorities said the markings indicated where the goat was allegedly intended to be slaughtered. The goat was removed from the property and placed with animal rescuers, according to the report.

Lesteiro-Diaz was taken into custody. A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $30,000, including $10,000 on the armed controlled substance charge and $5,000 on each of the remaining four charges. The judge declined to order house arrest and did not impose a Nebbia hold.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.