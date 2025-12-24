MIAMI (WSVN) - The business owners of a luxury car rental company are searching for answers after a man who rented a Lamborghini over the weekend failed to return it.

Nader Zahr and his father, Sam, say the incident occurred just days after opening.

“For it to happen your first week in business is extra demoralizing,” said Zahr.

The owners say they are hurting after their crown jewel, a Lamborghini STO, worth $400,000, was never returned after a man rented the car from their business, DRMLXRY, on Northwest Seventh Court in Miami.

“I built this place, basically, from my bare hands,” said Zahr.

Zahr and his family ran a similar business in Detroit before starting one up in South Florida.

He says a lot of work went into setting up the luxury vehicle rental company.

“I put a lot of effort into making this place look nice,” said Zahr. “Leaving everything behind in Michigan and pursuing my dream here.”

On Saturday, Zahr says a man came to the business to rent the vehicle. He placed a $1,000 deposit and was on his way.

Surveillance video from inside the shop showed Zahr asking the man for his ID shortly before taking the deposit.

The man was supposed to return the Lamborghini on Monday night.

Zahr then received a text message from the man’s phone.

“‘Theoc is in jail.’ That’s the customer’s name,” said Zahr.

After receiving the message, Zahr replied. After getting no response, he kept sending messages.

“Then I sent them another text, and another text after that,” said Zahr.

With no responses from the man and the vehicle’s tracker shutting off, Zahr decided it was time to take action.

“Once we saw that the tracker had been disconnected and he wasn’t responding, that’s when we decided to take action,” said Zahr.

A second tracker kept on the Lamborghini led Zahr to an area near Homestead. Upon arriving in the area, his Lamborghini was nowhere in sight.

He said police told him license plate readers last spotted the stolen Lamborghini somewhere in Miami Beach.

Just days before his Lamborghini was stolen, the renter had rented and returned a Rolls-Royce from his shop, which was stolen earlier this year.

7News covered that theft before authorities recovered the luxury vehicle for one of Zahr’s business partners.

“Thank you so much for helping me to find my car,” said Nader Eldamouni, the owner of that Rolls-Royce.

Zahr says, despite having one of his family’s treasured vehicles stolen from him, he still stands by keeping his business running.

“I love giving people the opportunity to drive exotic cars. Not everybody has that opportunity; you should see the look on some people’s faces. They light up when they see a Lamborghini,” he said.

Now his family is left hoping that authorities can recover the fancy vehicle.

Zahr and his family are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the return of the stolen vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.