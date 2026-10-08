SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Williams Carr was last seen near the 10200 block of Southwest 175th Street on Wednesday at 3:51 p.m.

Carr stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing an unknown shirt, red basketball shorts, unknown shoes and the red lanyard seen in the photo at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities said Carr suffers from early on-set Alzheimer’s disease.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin at 305-715-3300, 305-715-3249, u307338@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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