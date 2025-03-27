SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials have issued a rabies alert for parts of Southwest Miami-Dade after a horse tested positive for the virus.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed the case on Wednesday and is monitoring rabies in local wildlife. The horse tested positive for the virus in an unincorporated area off State Road 997 (Krome Avenue).

The alert, in effect for 60 days, warns that rabies is present in the wild animal population.

The affected area is bordered by Southwest 128th Street to the north, 161st Street to the south, 177th Avenue to the east and 197th Avenue to the west.

Officials urge residents to avoid contact with wild animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and coyotes. Pet owners should vaccinate their animals, keep them secured and report any suspected exposure.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention and contact health authorities.

For rabies concerns, call DOH-Miami-Dade at 305-470-5660 or Miami-Dade Animal Services at 311.

