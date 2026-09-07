MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Radio transmissions captured the moments when dozens of first responders were dispatched to the site of a deadly cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport on Labor Day weekend.

Those firefighters could be heard describing the scene in their own words.

“Plane is on fire, plane is on fire, put your game faces on,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

That directive was sent over Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatch, after an Amazon cargo plane crashed and burned at Miami International Airport, at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“It struck a truck. We do have a patient on the ground, we are looking in the area for more patients,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

The Boeing 767 collided with several vehicles, trapping people inside.

“We have a patient trapped. We’re gonna need extrication, we’re gonna need a [Technical Rescue Team] Unit, trapped under a van,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

First responders worked to free people while they put out the flames.

“The fire appears to be under control, almost out. We are working on replenishing our vehicles in reference to water and foam,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

As firefighters contained the fire, the plane still had other issues.

“There is a pilot walking on the parking lot trying to get one of the firefighter’s attention to shut the engine off,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Firefighters quickly got everyone off of the plane, which began leaking fuel.

“All of the souls are off the aircraft. We are going to try to treat the pilots; other than that, the scene is kind of downgrading,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Five people lost their lives, and another five were transported to the hospital, officials said.

“I need rescue to come to the scene to treat and transport the pilot,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Firefighters said a specialized foam was used to extinguish the flames caused by the fuel leak.

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