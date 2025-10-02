CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters are calling on FIFA to keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents off the field and away from upcoming games.

Several protesters gathered in front of FIFA offices in Coral Gables to urge protection for those attending next year’s World Cup.

They claim ICE’s presence outside stadiums could scare away the community and tourists.

“FIFA committed to a human rights framework and that city’s must create a human rights plan, a human rights plan that does not include protections for immigrants is incomplete,” said activist Yareliz Mendez-Zamora.

Miami is expected to host a total of seven games.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.