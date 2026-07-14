NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four women were arrested after a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting operation at two massage businesses in Doral and northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to arrest reports, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Organized Crimes Bureau Vice and Intelligence Squad conducted undercover operations Monday at the businesses as part of an investigation into suspected illegal activity.

The operation resulted in the arrests of Weiling Dong, 53; Qiaozhen Qin, 51; Wei Men, 41; and Guanghui Zhang, 61.

Investigators said undercover detectives entered the businesses posing as customers.

According to the reports, Dong, Qin and Zhang each allegedly agreed to perform illegal sexual acts in exchange for additional payment after initially accepting money for massages

Authorities also determined the three women were practicing massage without valid Florida licenses.

Men was arrested separately after deputies found her providing a massage and determined she was practicing without the required state license.

Dong, Qin and Zhang each face felony charges of practicing a health care profession without a license, along with misdemeanor charges including practicing massage without a license and prostitution-related offenses.

All four women were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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