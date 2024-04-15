MIAMI (WSVN) - Several pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested by Miami Police as they attempted to block the entrance to PortMiami, a move reportedly part of a multi-city protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Officers responded to over 100 protesters who were in front of Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami on Monday afternoon.

City of Miami officers appeared in riot gear, on horseback, and on motorcycles to prevent the protesters from advancing. Police officers were joined by state troopers and armored vehicles.

7Skyforce flew over the area as protesters were being arrested and taken into a transport van.

Several protesters were also seen being dragged from the street by police after they tried to lie down and block traffic.

The protest is part of a coordinated effort across the country to block several economic hubs like airports and port terminals to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

