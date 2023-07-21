MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has led city officials to issue a precautionary boil water notice for a large portion of Miami Beach.

According to city officials, a private contractor hit a 20-inch water main along Sixth Street, just west of Alton Road, Thursday afternoon.

Due to the loss of water pressure caused by the rupture, officials said, a boil water notice is in effect for all areas south of 23rd Street, from the ocean to Biscayne Bay., including the Sunset Harbour neighborhood.

The Venetian Islands, however, have not been affected and are not part of the advisory.

Officials said the advisory will remain in effect until drinking water tests come back clear for two consecutive days.

Officials advise all residents, visitors and businesses in the affected area to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is enough.

