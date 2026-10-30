NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera and drone footage shows marine officers racing to save a dolphin struggling in Biscayne Bay.

The dolphin was caught in what was believed to be a net. Neighbors witnessed the sea animal in distress and called for help.

Within minutes, North Bay Village Police, along with Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit deputies, were on the water.

“I see the rope,” said an officer. “I’m going to go way up ahead and go sideways so maybe he won’t go that way.”

Resident Ahmed Raul Perez Prieto, founder of ARPP Air Studio 26, said in Spanish that he was looking through his apartment window and noticed the dolphin acting strange. He used his drone to get a closer look.

“He wasn’t swimming right. When I looked closer, I saw he had something on his tail,” said Perez.

Perez utilized his drone to help guide authorities to the dolphin. He believes it might’ve ended tragically if someone hadn’t intervened soon.

“He was sinking; he couldn’t keep floating because whatever was holding him down was heavy and it was sinking him. If the police hadn’t come, he probably would have died,” he said.

Authorities located the stuck animal and jumped into the water.

“Is he attached? Is he attached?” asked a concerned officer.

After a few moments, officers freed the sea creature. Drone video by Perez captured the dolphin swimming away safely as the officers cheered.

“End of call. Dolphin saved,” said an officer.

North Bay Village officers said the dolphin appeared uninjured.

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