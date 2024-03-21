MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - His behavior was a cause for concern. Now a wealthy Miami Beach real estate investor who was seen shooting a rifle from a boat has been taken in for a mental evaluation.

It’s clear Patrick Carroll is fond of firearms. Videos posted on his Instagram account show him brandishing a handgun.

“I got guns,” he said. “I told my assistant, ‘Come on, let’s go to the gun range.'”

Carroll made national headlines for his run-in with police last week. It came after a different video posted on Instagram and later deleted shows him blasting a shotgun from his boat.

The startling footage was shared with 7News by law enforcement sources.

“Be careful, Pat,” a person is heard saying off camera.

“Shut up,” said Carroll as he opened fire.

Nearly a week and several police visits to his mansion later, Carroll was taken into custody.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers apprehended Carroll on Wednesday and took hi, to a hospital, to be mentally evaluated.

“I’m gonna teach you how to properly use a gun,” he said in a video.

Investigators said Carroll has been given 72 hours to surrender his guns. It all falls under a risk protection order served by authorities following the surveillance of his home by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

“And maybe I’ll do a demonstration on Instagram,” he said in a video.

The latest developments follow a recent pattern of behavior that has played out on social media, within the quiet, upscale Lakeview community of Miami Beach and beyond.

A video shows Carroll screaming. 7News has learned this happened last week at an Anatomy gym location.

The clip was sent to 7News by a gym member who witnessed Carroll get into an altercation.

“Back up. I’m not playing,” Carroll said in a video.

Police said they were told by Carroll that he fired blanks from his boat on Thursday, but that neighbors called about him again on Sunday, before his home was visited again.

Monday night, a 7News crew and area residents dealt with Carroll’s loose dogs before officers showed up again.

He later came out of the home and spoke with 7News reporter Sheldon Fox.

“Hey, what do you want to ask?” said Carroll.

“I want to ask you what you were doing when you were firing that shotgun,” said Fox.

“I was doing a demonstration on gun safety,” said Carroll.

“A demonstration on gun safety?” said Fox.

“Using blanks,” said Carroll.

Officers took him into custody less than 48 hours later.

Sources told 7News that Miami Beach Police officers are expected to return to Carroll’s mansion to collect his guns.

