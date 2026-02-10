HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police officers are on the lookout for a missing woman.

Officials say Dulce Maria Diaz was last seen on Feb. 10 around 10 a.m.

Detectives say she’s known to visit the area of West 14th Avenue and 56th Street.

It remains unclear what she was last wearing.

If you have any information on Diaz’s whereabouts, please contact the Hialeah Police Department.

