NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in North Bay Village that left a man dead, sent a woman to the hospital and led police to take a man into custody.

North Bay Village Police said they received received a call about a reported triple shooting at around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Belle Isle Condos, located at 7920 East Drive on Harbor Island, shortly after.

“Attention Bay Village, 7909 East Drive, multiple shots heard. Be advised, he hears people screaming,” said a dispatcher.

“I heard like 10 rounds like shooting,” said a neighbor.

First responders arrived to find a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound on the first floor of the building.

“One male, two gunshot wounds to the chest and head,” said the dispatcher.

It did not take officers long to locate a subject.

“Upon their arrival, they encountered a white male with a firearm in his hands,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Luis Sierra, “at which point, NBV apprehended him, and he is currently in custody.”

Paramedics transported the injured woman to Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators said a girl between the ages of 2 and 3 was inside the home at the time of the shooting. She was was not harmed.

“It’s a very traumatic situation for a child to experience, but thankfully she is OK,” said Sierra.

Miami-Dade Police is leading the investigation and working to find out the connection between the victims and the shooter.

The unharmed child is currently with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

