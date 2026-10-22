NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl was rushed to the hospital after the family dog bit her.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the 1700 block of Northwest 66th Street on Wednesday night.

The owner of the American pit bull, who does not want to be identified, said she arrived to find out the dog had bitten the child.

“He’s usually not an aggressive dog. I don’t really know exactly what happened,” she said.

7News cameras captured blood smeared on the walls around the area of the efficiency where the dog was kept.

Despite the attack, the owner defended the family dog as “little kid-friendly.”

“She’s usually a friendly, playful dog. Doesn’t really bite people like that,” the owner said.

Neighbors described the dog bite.

“I went to look out my window, and that’s when I saw the dog attacking the girl,” said an area resident. “I got nervous because I saw that the girl was bleeding a lot from her arm.”

Upon the deputies’ arrival, MDSO said one of their deputies was approached by the pit bull, forcing them to deploy a taser to prevent another attack. The dog wasn’t struck and fled the scene.

“I heard police did tase him and I don’t know where he is,” said the dog owner.

The girl was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As of late Wednesday night, her condition remains unclear.

“He loves little kids. I have no idea what happened. What triggered him or could have triggered him at this point,” said the dog owner.

While the pit bull’s location remains unclear, 7News cameras captured a dog that looked strikingly similar wandering the street around the home.

Miami-Dade Animals Services did not respond to a 7News’ request for comment on Wednesday night.

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