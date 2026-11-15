PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pinecrest officer set off on Saturday to ride a bike for 24 hours in the name of faith.

Captain Edison Cruz has taken on a 350-mile bike ride to raise money for his church.

“Today, we are under-taking how to rebirth the faith in our beliefs and to ride 24 hours for this church,” Cruz said.

He began peddling Saturday morning and will ride through the night until around 8 a.m. Sunday.

His ride is raising money to build a new church for the Colombian Renacer en la Fe’s congregation aiming to start a mission in South Florida.

Other cyclists joined Cruz for many of the first hours of his challenge.

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