NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler in Northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street around 6:30a.m and has forced the closure of Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a man was struck by a tractor-trailer and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and appears to be cooperating with police.

At this time, details surround the crash remains limited.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

