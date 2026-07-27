KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Boat passengers were saved from a sinking vessel on Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to an off shore location near Key Biscayne where they found a vessel taking on water and people on board.

Crews were able to rescue those on board and bring their vessel to Crandon Marina in Key Biscayne where it was later towed away.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the vessel to begin sinking.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.