PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palmetto Senior High School student was airlifted to the hospital after reportedly jumping from the school’s third floor.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call at around 8 a.m. about a possible fall at the school at 7431 Southwest 120th St., Tuesday.

Video sent to 7News showed what appeared to be a female student standing on a ledge just outside of a staircase railing. As someone is seen in the video coming up the stairs towards the student, the student jumps.

“The minute that the security guard that was going upstairs got there and she saw her, she just let go and stepped off,” said Macarena Barrero.

The school was placed on lockdown for a short time, which was announced in a tweet by Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

Earlier today, @palmettoSHS was briefly placed on lockdown due to a medical emergency involving an injured student. The student has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. — Edwin Lopez (@SchPoliceChief) August 23, 2022

“It was horrible,” said Emily Foncesa. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.” We don’t know what happened to her. We don’t know if she’s OK. We don’t know anything. We don’t know why did she do it or if she was on something. We don’t know anything. We just saw what happened and that’s it.”

The condition of the student is currently unknown. It is also unknown why the student jumped.

According to school officials, the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m.

