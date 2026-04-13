NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of young athletes competed in this year’s Special Olympic Miami-Dade Track and Field event.

The event took place Saturday at the Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Nearly 500 athletes competed for a chance to advance to the state games.

Organizers said that the event was a great place for kids to play and for families to connect, and for everyone to be part of something meaningful.

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