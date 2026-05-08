MIAMI (WSVN) - School organizers put together a prom for students with special needs.

The event, which every high school student looks forward to, celebrates the end of the year and allows students to dress up.

“My dress looks excellently beautiful. The food, the dance, it’s so much fun,” said student Jonairy Quezada.

For students with autism, it is no different.

“What are you most looking forward to?” asked a 7News reporter.

“A dance,” said student Daniel Del Castillo.

The event brought together seniors to celebrate.

“This event brings seniors, 12th-grade students with autism, and also the neurotypical peers and the Best Buddies students, one day of celebration, and it’s a prom,” said Angie Torres, Office of Exceptional Student Education Assistant Superintendent.

Roughly 400 students from Miami-Dade schools had the chance to attend their own prom and compete for the crowning of a king and queen.

The theme at prom was the “Greatest Prom on Earth.”

“I think that they’re also just not alone and there’s so many other students just like they are,” said Jeanelle Ortiz, teacher at G. Holmes Braddock High School.

Many of the students have come a long way through their years at school, which makes prom a big milestone.

“Thank you very much,” said a student.

Students also had access to a sensory room that was featured at prom.

“We have a sensory room as well at the event where we have you know someone there from our team specialized in behavior just to help students if they need some a little bit of cool down time,” said Torres.

Miami-Dade schools said they want everyone to feel welcome and to create memories that will last a lifetime.

“It’s a time where they’re practicing those social skills. those communication skills that they work so hard all throughout the year. And it’s at a prom, and of course, everything here is tailored to their needs,” said Torres.

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