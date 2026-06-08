MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial for a man accused of a 2022 boating tragedy that left a teenage girl dead continues with opening statements from the defense and the prosecution.

The opening statements in the trial of prominent real estate developer George Pino were underway Monday afternoon.

The trial is moving forward following the defense’s request to have the trial delayed a week prior when the jurors were selected.

The defense also asked the judge to bring in a toxicologist. The state then asked the judge to delay the trial by another week.

Frustrated, the judge frustrated declined the state’s request.

Pino faces manslaughter charges in connection to the Labor Day weekend boating crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez and permanently injured Kathy Puig.

Authorities said Pino struck a marker near Boca Chita Key while his wife, daughter and 11 of her friends were on board.

According to the judge, the jury will have a chance to look at the vessel.

Opening statements were expected to begin shortly after noon.

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