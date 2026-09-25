OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument over a food order escalated when a customer allegedly retrieved a firearm from his home and threatened a worker with it, leading to his arrest in Opa-locka, police said.

Ronathan Laston, 40, was arrested early Thursday in connection with the Wednesday afternoon confrontation.

According to an Opa-locka Police arrest report, officers responded to the area shortly after 5:30 p.m. following reports of threats involving a firearm.

The worker told investigators he was preparing an order for Laston when the two began arguing because Laston repeatedly changed his order.

Police said Laston challenged the worker to fight and told him to follow him to his residence. The worker told officers he stayed outside when Laston entered the home.

According to the report, Laston then came back outside holding a firearm and making threatening movements, causing the worker to fear for his life.

The worker fled the area and later pointed Laston out to responding officers, police said. Laston was detained.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence after learning Laston was a convicted felon, according to the report.

During the search, officers said they found a .22-caliber rifle next to Laston’s bed and an empty extended magazine on top of the bed.

Police also found four live .357-caliber rounds inside a safe in his bedroom.

In a separate bedroom, investigators recovered a fully loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine.

Police said the handgun matched the victim’s description of the firearm allegedly displayed during the confrontation.

Laston was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

During a bond court appearance Friday, a judge found probable cause and set Laston’s bond at $7,500.

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